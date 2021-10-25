T20WC Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Scotland

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Scotland, here on Monday.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai b Watt 44 Mohammad Shahzad c Greaves b Sharif 22 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Coetzer b Davey 46 Nazibullah Zadran c Wheal b Sharif 59 Mohammad Nabi not out 11 Extras (LB-3, WD-5) 8 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 190 Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-82, 3-169, 4-190 Bowling: Brad Wheal 4-0-42-0, Michael Leask 1-0-18-0, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-33-2, Josh Davey 4-0-41-0, Mark Watt 4-0-23-1, Chris Greaves 3-0-30-0.

