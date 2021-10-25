Afghanistan set Scotland stiff 191-run target in T20 World Cup

Electing to bat, Afghanistan scored a solid 190 for four against Scotland in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

Left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai produced a 44-run knock off 30 balls while Najibullah Zadran (59) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) also played solid knocks. Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 190 for 4 in 20 overs (N Zadran 59, R Gurbaz 46, H Zazai 44; S Sharif 2/33, M Watt 1/23) vs Scotland. PTI AT AT KHS KHS KHS

