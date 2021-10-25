Left Menu

Afghanistan hammer Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan routed Scotland by 130 runs in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

Left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai produced a 44-run knock off 30 balls while Najibullah Zadran (59) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) also played solid knocks. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then rocked Scotland's top and middle order with his five-wicket haul to puncture their chase. Rashid Khan dismissed four batsmen.

George Munsey's 25-run knock was the best effort by a Scotland batter.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 190 for 4 in 20 overs (N Zadran 59, R Gurbaz 46, H Zazai 44; S Sharif 2/33, M Watt 1/23) vs Scotland. Scotland: 60 all out in 10.2 overs. (G Munsey 25; M Rahman 5/20, R Khan 4/9).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

