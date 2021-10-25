Left Menu

St Petersburg Open: Pair of Bopanna, Shapovalov cruise into quarters

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov moved into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event at the ongoing St Petersburg Open 2021 here on Monday.

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov moved into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event at the ongoing St Petersburg Open 2021 here on Monday. Battling it out at court 1, the Indo-Canadian pair outplayed the second seeds, Raven Klaasen from South Africa and Ben McLachlan from Japan 7-5, 6-4 in the tournament opener.

The winners fired 9 aces while their opponents served just three. Bopanna and Shapovalov were also better on return as the duo won 22 receiving points and their opponents won 14. Earlier on Wednesday, Bopanna who was then paired up with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi suffered defeat against Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan in the Round of 16 match in Kremlin Cup.

Bopanna and Shapovalov were last seen on the court in Indian Wells, where the duo lost in straight sets against Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

