Left Menu

Barca's Frenkie de Jong suffers hamstring strain

FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has a hamstring strain in his right thigh, the club announced on Monday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:46 IST
Barca's Frenkie de Jong suffers hamstring strain
FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (Photo; Twitter/Frenkie de Jong). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has a hamstring strain in his right thigh, the club announced on Monday. The midfielder will be unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return. The Dutch international started the 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday before being replaced on 77 minutes by Sergi Roberto. The Barca number 21 has made 11 appearances this season for the Blaugranes, all of them in the starting XI.

Real Madrid defeated FC Barcelona in the El Clasico at Camp Nou, off the back of a 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. A first Real Madrid goal for David Alaba and a stoppage-time strike from Lucas Vazquez sealed three important points for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Sergio Aguero reduced the deficit deep into added time for Barca but it wasn't just enough as Real moved five points ahead of the Catalan side in LaLiga. This was also Madrid's fourth consecutive win in El Clasico. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021