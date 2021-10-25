Left Menu

5th Elite Women's National Boxing C'ship: RSPB boxer Manju Rani sails into semis

Extending her winning run, Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB) boxer Manju Rani on Monday entered the 48kg semi-finals with a decisive 5-0 win over Punjab's Minakshai in the fifth Elite Women's National Boxing Championships.

ANI | Hisar (Haryana) | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:57 IST
5th Elite Women's National Boxing C'ship: RSPB boxer Manju Rani sails into semis
Indian boxer Manju Rani (Photo/ Boxing Federation of India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Extending her winning run, Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB) boxer Manju Rani on Monday entered the 48kg semi-finals with a decisive 5-0 win over Punjab's Minakshai in the fifth Elite Women's National Boxing Championships. The 21-year-old Manju, who won the silver medal on debut at the 2019 World Championships, packed power that certainly took her opponent from Punjab completely by surprise, as she had no answers to Manju's precise punches.

Another boxer who made it to the semi-finals of the 48kg category was Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani. She beat Himachal Pradesh's Jyotika Bisht by a similar margin in the quarter-finals bout. Another performer of the Day 5 was Assam's Jamuna Boro, who entered the last-4 stage in the 54kg category with a dominating 5-0 win over Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand. The 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna was too quick for Gayatri, who often found herself on the wrong foot while attempting to evade Jamuna's jabs.

In the 52kg category, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Telangana's Nikhat Zareen put up an impressive show against Assam's Manju Basumatary and made her way into the semi-finals with a comfortable 5-0 victory. Equally powerful was RSPB's Shiksha in the 54kg category. She outperformed the reigning youth world champion Babyrojisana Naorem of Manipur 5-0 to progress into the semis.

In the 50kg category, Punjab's Komal continued her fine showing and entered the semis after beating Maharashtra's Anjali Gupta 5-0. The gold and silver medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place after the nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

Ignoring diplomats, Erdogan charts a risky one-man show foreign policy

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021