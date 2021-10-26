Left Menu

Tennis-De Minaur to spearhead Australia's Davis Cup bid

Alex De Minaur has returned to Australia's Davis Cup team for the finals in Italy next month. De Minaur, who missed Australia's last tie against Brazil in March 2020, was named on the team on Tuesday along with John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and doubles specialist John Peers. Australia's number two, the 51st-ranked James Duckworth, was omitted.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-10-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 05:51 IST
Tennis-De Minaur to spearhead Australia's Davis Cup bid
  • Country:
  • Australia

Alex De Minaur has returned to Australia's Davis Cup team for the finals in Italy next month. De Minaur, who missed Australia's last tie against Brazil in March 2020, was named on the team on Tuesday along with John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and doubles specialist John Peers.

Australia's number two, the 51st-ranked James Duckworth, was omitted. The team will travel to Turin to compete in the group stage against Croatia and Hungary from Nov. 25.

"We will be led by our number one Alex de Minaur, who has had a really consistent three to four years on the tour and has established himself as a top player," Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said in a media release. The six group winners and best two second-placed teams advance to the quarter-finals of the 18-team tournament, last won by Spain in 2019.

Last year's finals were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021