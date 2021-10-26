Rugby-NZ coroner treating Wainui death as 'suspected suicide'
The 25-year-old, who played 10 games for the Maori All Blacks and made 44 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs after a spell with the Crusaders, died in a single-vehicle incident in Omanawa, near Tauranga, on Oct. 18. Coroner Louella Dunn told the New Zealand Herald that Wainui's death "was being treated as a suspected suicide".
The death of Maori All Blacks back Sean Wainui in a car accident last week is being treated as a "suspected suicide", authorities in New Zealand said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old, who played 10 games for the Maori All Blacks and made 44 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs after a spell with the Crusaders, died in a single-vehicle incident in Omanawa, near Tauranga, on Oct. 18.
Coroner Louella Dunn told the New Zealand Herald that Wainui's death "was being treated as a suspected suicide". Wainui became the first player to score five tries in a Super Rugby match earlier this year against the Waratahs before joining provincial side Bay of Plenty.
The All Blacks performed a haka in his memory ahead of their test against the United States in Washington on Saturday.
