Gasanova saves 2 match points, beats Teichmann in Romania

PTI | Cluj-Napoca | Updated: 26-10-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 09:50 IST
Anastasia Gasanova of Russia saved two match points before outlasting fourth-seeded Jil Teichmann 4-5, 6-0, 7-5 in the first round of the Transylvania Open.

The 146th-ranked Gasanova held her serve at 5-3 down in the final set before winning four straight points on Teichmann's serve when the Swiss player had two chances to close out the match.

Gasanova wrapped up the win on her first match point with another break at 6-5. She next plays Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

No. 5 Ajla Tomljanovic also came from 5-3 down in the final set to win her match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Also advancing were German players Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Ana Bogdan of Romania, and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

Former No. 1 Simona Halep is the top-seeded player at the indoor event.

