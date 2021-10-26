Good victory but we won't be complacent: Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq after brilliant win over Scotland

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq said the massive 130-run victory over Scotland won't make his team ''complacent'' as it is aware of the bigger challenges like India and New Zealand that await the side in its coming T20 World Cup games.

Haq was the only other bowler to take a wicket with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5-20) and Rashid Khan (4-9) leading the rout to dismiss Scotland for 60.

Their dominance with the ball came after a clinical batting performance which saw Afghanistan make 190 for four.

''We needed that win to start our tournament so we won't be complacent about this win, we move forward. We will enjoy the victory, it was a great game, but looking forward into the tournament we have still four games,'' Naveen said after the team's win on Tuesday.

Haq said that Afghanistan's players prepared well for the tournament and it showed in their effort.

''It was a good one. Our players were ready for it. We were well prepared. Lots of our players were playing and participating in different leagues, so all the boys were ready for this tournament and this match,'' Naveen said.

Afghanistan next faces Pakistan on October 29.

