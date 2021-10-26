Harmanpreet Kaur to lead team in Hong Kong's FairBreak T20 Invitational Tournament

Indian women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading a team in Hong Kong's FairBreak T20 Invitational Tournament set to be played next year. FairBreak confirmed the news on Twitter. Confirming the development, FairBreak tweeted: "FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak's first Invitational T20 Tournament."

To this tweet, Harmanpreet replied: "Really looking forward to the upcomings." The tournament will be played in Hong Kong from May 1-15.

It will be a six-team affair and top players in the world will be seen taking part. This tournament will also be the world's first privately funded tournament in women's cricket history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)