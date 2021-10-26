Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur to captain a side in FairBreak's Invitational T20 Tournament next year

CricketHK gencorpacific KCCCricket, FairBreak tweeted.Replying to the tweet, Harmanpreet wrote Really looking forward to the upcomings. The tournament will feature six teams and will have players from all around the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:47 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur to captain a side in FairBreak's Invitational T20 Tournament next year
Image Credit: Twitter(@WomensCricZone)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's white-ball skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to captain a team in FairBreak's inaugural Invitational T20 tournament next year, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The tournament is an ICC sanctioned competition that will take place from May 1 to 15 in Hong Kong in conjunction with Cricket Hong Kong.

''FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak's first Invitational T20 Tournament. Please join us in welcoming @ImHarmanpreet to the #FairBreaker movement! @CricketHK @gencorpacific @KCCCricket,'' FairBreak tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Harmanpreet wrote ''Really looking forward to the upcomings.'' The tournament will feature six teams and will have players from all around the world. It is set to be the world's first privately funded tournament in women's cricket history. Harmanpreet is the most sought after batter in the shortest format of the game. Currently in Australia playing the Women's Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, the explosive right-hander also featured in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' in England earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021