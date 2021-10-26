Soccer-Stajcic returns to women's game with Philippines appointment

Former Australia women's coach Alen Stajcic has been named head coach of the Philippines ahead of the Women's Asian Cup finals in India. Stajcic, who was sacked from his role at the helm of Australia's 'Matildas' in January 2019, replaces Marlon Maro.

"We are thrilled that Alen Stajcic has accepted the position to be the head coach of the Philippine women's national team," said Philippine Football Federation President Mariano Araneta. "His appointment shows the commitment and determination of the PFF to give our women's national team the best possible chance to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup."

During five years in charge of Australia, Stajcic took the team to the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup and to the Olympic Games in 2016, where Australia reached the quarter-finals. He was controversially removed in January 2019 following an internal survey of players and staff, with Football Federation Australia saying he was dismissed for presiding over a "poor culture" without offering any details.

The 47-year-old went on to lead Central Coast Mariners to third in the A-League's regular season before standing down in June. The Asian Cup finals begin on Jan. 20 with the final to be played on Feb. 6.

