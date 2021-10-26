Left Menu

Respect Your Stars: Pakistan's Rizwan comes out in support of Shami following online abuse

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday came out in support of pacer Mohammad Shami following the online abuse after India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:54 IST
Respect Your Stars: Pakistan's Rizwan comes out in support of Shami following online abuse
India pacer Mohammed Shami (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday came out in support of pacer Mohammad Shami following the online abuse after India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Rizwan stated that Shami is a star and indeed of the best bowlers in the world. "The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND," Mohammad Rizwan tweeted.

Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami. On Monday, Sachin Tendulkar, former India pacer Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami.

Set 152 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a batting masterclass to chase down the target without losing a wicket and with 13 balls remaining at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021