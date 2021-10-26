Left Menu

Cricket-De Kock skips T20 World Cup game after S Africa asked to take knee

South Africa stumper-batsman Quinton de Kock skipped Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against West Indies citing "personal reasons" after the team were directed to take a knee in their remaining matches in the tournament. "He's made himself unavailable for personal reasons," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss before the Group I match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:08 IST
Cricket-De Kock skips T20 World Cup game after S Africa asked to take knee
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

South Africa stumper-batsman Quinton de Kock skipped Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against West Indies citing "personal reasons" after the team were directed to take a knee in their remaining matches in the tournament.

"He's made himself unavailable for personal reasons," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss before the Group I match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said its board met on Monday evening and decided the team should adopt "a consistent and united stance against racism" by taking the knee prior to the start of their remaining matches.

"Several other teams at the World Cup have adopted a consistent stance against the issue, and the Board felt it is time for all SA players to do the same," the CSA statement read. De Kock had declined to take a knee in the past calling it "my own personal opinion."

"...it's everyone's decision. No one is forced to do anything. Not in life. That's the way I see things. That's just about it," de Kock said in June. CSA Board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said commitment to overcoming racism "is the glue that should unite" the team.

"Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism," Naidoo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021