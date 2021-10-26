Shami one of the best bowlers in world: Pakistan's Rizwan urges people to show respect
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday urged people to show respect to players, voicing his support for senior India pacer Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to abuse on social media following the national team's World Cup loss to the arch-rivals.
The Pakistan opener, who played a match-winning unbeaten 79-run knock in his team's comprehensive 10-wicket over India in the T20 World Cup campaign opener on Sunday, requested people to show respect to players, who are always under immense pressure to perform.
''The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed one of the best bowlers in the world.
''Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND,'' Rizwan wrote on Twitter.
One of India's best fast bowlers in recent times, Shami was the team's most expensive bowler on Sunday, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs.
His ordinary performance in the match was linked to his religion by trolls on social media.
Several current and former players, politicians and citizens rallied behind the cricketer, posting messages of support on social media on Monday.
