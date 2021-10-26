Left Menu

T20 WC: Indian bowlers didn't bowl to the conditions, says Laxman

Former cricketer VVS Laxman said Indian bowlers didn't bowl to the conditions which were on offer against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

26-10-2021
Former cricketer VVS Laxman said Indian bowlers didn't bowl to the conditions which were on offer against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Set 152 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a batting masterclass to chase down the target without losing a wicket and with 13 balls remaining at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

VVS Laxman shed light on the important lessons team India could learn from the match against Pakistan. "I think the three important lessons from this match would be not to lose wickets early on, especially in the powerplay. That's very critical, you want to capitalize on the powerplay and make use of the fielding restrictions," Laxman said on Star Sports' show 'Follow The Blues'. "The second lesson is, like batting, you don't want to lose wickets and while bowling you are required to pick up wickets and that's very critical, especially if you're defending a par score or probably a below-par score. The third thing will be the length of the bowlers, when you're looking to pick up wickets it's important to use your variations. But, I just felt that the bowlers bowled a bit short and they didn't bowl to the conditions which were on offer," he added.

Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match. This was the first time that India lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan won a T20I by ten wickets. (ANI)

