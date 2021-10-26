Parimatch News Teams up with Tamil Thalaivas as its Platinum Partner

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Sports media platform, Parimatch News, with support of PMI - a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for Parimatch News, takes pride in becoming the Platinum Partner of Tamil Thalaivas, who will play in Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Representing one of the strongest teams of Pro Kabaddi League this year, Parimatch News is all set to encourage the spirit of the sport. Parimatch News, with this platinum partnership, intends to support the development of Kabaddi in India as a national sport and be consistent with the encouragement by providing its team with appropriate resources and aid. Tamil Thalaivas, a Kabaddi team based in Tamil Nadu, is owned by the consortium called Magnum Sports Private Limited and represented by its brand ambassador, actor Vijay Sethupathi. Season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League will retrace its way to the country in December 2021 and reignite the fire amidst kabaddi fans. This year, the league will take place at a single venue unlike its previous caravan format that allowed the authority to host matches across different cities and venues. Being one of the leading teams in the league, the Thalaivas of the tournament are geared up to make a grand entry in December stronger and better. Parimatch News takes pride in being able to support the national sport of India and contribute to its development by becoming the platinum partner of Tamil Thalaivas. The company will continue to cheer this sport and garner more traction in the country! About Parimatch Parimatch is the world-leading betting company founded in 1994 which employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of today's reality. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Parimatch's team of champions includes such stars as Conor McGregor, the living legend of boxing Mike Tyson and Dale Willem Steyn, one of the greatest bowlers of all time. It also includes partnerships with one of the most famous football leagues in the world, such as LaLiga, as well as with the biggest teams in the world: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City and Everton. Image:Parimatch News Teams up with Tamil Thalaivas as its Platinum Partner PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)