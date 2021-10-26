Left Menu

Rugby-New Italy skipper Lamaro hopes to make good impression in autumn matches

Italy, who finished bottom of the Six Nations with five defeats, take on New Zealand in Rome on Nov. 6, before further tests against Argentina in Treviso on Nov. 13 and Uruguay in Parma on Nov. 20. "The All Blacks are obviously one of the best teams in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:06 IST
Rugby-New Italy skipper Lamaro hopes to make good impression in autumn matches

New Italy captain Michele Lamaro said on Tuesday he was relishing their autumn internationals meeting with New Zealand as it offered his side a chance to test themselves against one of the best teams in the world. Italy, who finished bottom of the Six Nations with five defeats, take on New Zealand in Rome on Nov. 6, before further tests against Argentina in Treviso on Nov. 13 and Uruguay in Parma on Nov. 20.

"The All Blacks are obviously one of the best teams in the world. Argentina didn't have the best Rugby Championship and I'm 100% sure they will come here to give their best. Those will be the two main games for us," Lamaro told reporters. "We want to really prove ourselves against the best and Uruguay will be the test where we can fail."

Coach Kieran Crowley, who will take charge of the Azzurri for the first time when they face the All Blacks, named Lamaro as captain for their upcoming matches with the flanker taking over from Luca Bigi. Lamaro, 23, who has seven caps for Italy, said that he hoped to lead by example having captained his country at the Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 levels.

"The main thing is to show the others the way to do things. Being an example is important but that it has to be supported by work," Lamaro said. "I always prefer to let the others speak sometimes and if there is something really important to say, I say that part.

"I delegate a lot. But obviously when there's time to do something well, I'm the first one that wants to."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021