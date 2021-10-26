Left Menu

'Proud, Strong': BCCI extends support to Shami following online abuse

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday came out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami following the online abuse of the bowler after India's defeat on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:03 IST
'Proud, Strong': BCCI extends support to Shami following online abuse
Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday came out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami following the online abuse of the bowler after India's defeat on Sunday. Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

BCCI shared a picture of Shami with skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter and said "Proud, Strong, Upward and onward." Indian skipper Virat Kohli also saw some unruly fan behaviour and the trolls have also not been kind to him, as he was also criticised for his captaincy during the game.

On Monday, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami. Coming back to the game, this was the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021