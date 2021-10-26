SAI proposes sharper scrutiny for junior wrestlers, clears 30 grapplers for World U-23 C'ship

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday proposed a ''sharper scrutiny process'' for junior wrestlers while funding foreign exposure trips.

SAI decided while clearing a squad of 45 members, including 30 wrestlers, nine coaches, three physiotherapists, and three referees for the World U-23 Championships in Belgrade.

''SAI has proposed targeting specific weight groups with a greater focus on juniors when funding foreign exposure of wrestlers,'' the SAI said in a release. SAI said it would bear the cost of only 36 members of the contingent -- 24 wrestlers, six coaches, three physiotherapists, and as many referees -- while agreeing to clear 12 other members of the contingent, including six wrestlers, at 'No Cost to Government' basis. It pointed out that the decision to clear 24 wrestlers on 'Cost to Government' was based on an assessment of their performance in the domestic and international events in the last three years. It suggested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) also includes coaches from the academies which are producing a large number of members of the contingent. SAI also noted that the team of 30 wrestlers proposed for the World U-23 event had mostly trained in their academies.

''This meant that they were unable to train together or under the guidance of national coaches. Hence suggestions to include regular coaches of the academies producing a large number of international athletes are in line with international best practice in cases where camps aren't held round the year,'' the release further said. The fourth edition of the World U-23 Wrestling Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from November 1 to 7.

