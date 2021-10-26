SAI clears 30 wrestlers for World U23 event in Belgrade

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has proposed targeting specific weight groups, with a greater focus on juniors, when funding foreign exposure of wrestlers. In clearing the entire squad of 45 members, including 30 wrestlers, nine coaches, three physiotherapists and three referees for the World U23 Championships in Belgrade, SAI has indicated that it would bear the cost for 36 members, including 24 wrestlers, six coaches, three physiotherapists and three referees. SAI has also cleared 12 other members, including six wrestlers, at no cost to government basis.

SAI pointed out that the decision to clear 24 wrestlers on the cost to government was based on an assessment of their performance in the domestic and international events in the last three years. It also suggested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to also include coaches from the academies producing a larger number of members of the contingent. SAI also noted that the team of 30 wrestlers proposed for the World U23 event had mostly trained in their own academies or akharas since there has been no long-term training plan either in National Camps or in dedicated academies.

"This meant that they were unable to train together or under the guidance of National Coaches. Hence suggestions to include regular coaches of the academies producing a large number of international athletes are in line with international best practice in cases where camps aren't held around the year," read an official SAI statement. (ANI)

