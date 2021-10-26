Left Menu

SAI clears 30 wrestlers for World U23 event in Belgrade

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has proposed targeting specific weight groups, with a greater focus on juniors, when funding foreign exposure of wrestlers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:50 IST
SAI clears 30 wrestlers for World U23 event in Belgrade
SAI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has proposed targeting specific weight groups, with a greater focus on juniors, when funding foreign exposure of wrestlers. In clearing the entire squad of 45 members, including 30 wrestlers, nine coaches, three physiotherapists and three referees for the World U23 Championships in Belgrade, SAI has indicated that it would bear the cost for 36 members, including 24 wrestlers, six coaches, three physiotherapists and three referees. SAI has also cleared 12 other members, including six wrestlers, at no cost to government basis.

SAI pointed out that the decision to clear 24 wrestlers on the cost to government was based on an assessment of their performance in the domestic and international events in the last three years. It also suggested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to also include coaches from the academies producing a larger number of members of the contingent. SAI also noted that the team of 30 wrestlers proposed for the World U23 event had mostly trained in their own academies or akharas since there has been no long-term training plan either in National Camps or in dedicated academies.

"This meant that they were unable to train together or under the guidance of National Coaches. Hence suggestions to include regular coaches of the academies producing a large number of international athletes are in line with international best practice in cases where camps aren't held around the year," read an official SAI statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021