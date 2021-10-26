Left Menu

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against NZ

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:20 IST
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against NZ
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged team which had beaten India by 10 wickets in their last match.

After Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament due to a calf tear, Adam Milne will join the squad, captain Kane Williamson said. They are playing their first match.

The Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021