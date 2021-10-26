Et tu, Waqar: Aakash Chopra on former pacer's 'namaz' comment

Left Menu

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis' comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break in the India-Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday hasn't gone down well with former cricketers as well as Pakistan fans.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:32 IST
Mohammad Rizwan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis' comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break in the India-Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday hasn't gone down well with former cricketers as well as Pakistan fans. While cricket fans across both nations have lauded Pakistan's dominant performance, former pacer Waqar finding joy in something beyond cricket has left fans unimpressed.

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me," said Waqar on ARY News. Former India cricket Aakash Chopra was unimpressed with Waqar's remarks.

"Et tu, Waqar!" Chopra tweeted. One of the fans of the Pakistan cricket team also criticised the former pacer Waqar following his remarks.

"Yaaar Waqar lanat yaaar. Why would you say that," the fan tweeted. Another Twitter user asked Waqar to issue an apology and termed his statement "pathetic".

"Waqar should issue an apology, maybe do it in post match show today, that statement was pathetic," the user tweeted. Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match. This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

