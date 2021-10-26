NZ restricted to 134/8 by Pakistan

New Zealand were restricted to 134 for eight against Pakistan in their Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, none of New Zealand batters could make substantial scores at the comparatively smaller Sharjah Cricket Ground. Opener Daryl Mitchell made 27, skipper Kane Williamson contributed 25 while Devon Conway managed to score 27 as the Kiwis struggled to get going against Pakistan's formidable bowling attack. Fast bowler Haris Rauf returned excellent figures of 4/22, while there was wicket apiece for Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 134/8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 27, Devon Conway 27; Haris Rauf 4/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)