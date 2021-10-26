NZ restricted to 134/8 by Pakistan
Opener Daryl Mitchell made 27, skipper Kane Williamson contributed 25 while Devon Conway managed to score 27 as the Kiwis struggled to get going against Pakistans formidable bowling attack. Fast bowler Haris Rauf returned excellent figures of 422, while there was wicket apiece for Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez.Brief scores New Zealand 1348 in 20 overs Daryl Mitchell 27, Devon Conway 27 Haris Rauf 422.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
New Zealand were restricted to 134 for eight against Pakistan in their Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.
Sent into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, none of New Zealand batters could make substantial scores at the comparatively smaller Sharjah Cricket Ground. Opener Daryl Mitchell made 27, skipper Kane Williamson contributed 25 while Devon Conway managed to score 27 as the Kiwis struggled to get going against Pakistan's formidable bowling attack. Fast bowler Haris Rauf returned excellent figures of 4/22, while there was wicket apiece for Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez.
Brief scores: New Zealand: 134/8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 27, Devon Conway 27; Haris Rauf 4/22).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
T20 WC, Ind vs Pak: If you ask me, we'll win, says Babar Azam
T20 WC: Babar Azam picks Kane Williamson and Hasan Ali as players to watch out for
Don't get over excited after beating India, focus remains to win T20 WC: Babar Azam to his team
A beautiful day for Pakistan cricket: Pakistan media hails Babar Azam and Co's historic win against India
Suryakumar Yadav's batting in post-Powerplay overs can be game-changer for India: Wasim Akram