Left Menu

NZ restricted to 134/8 by Pakistan

Opener Daryl Mitchell made 27, skipper Kane Williamson contributed 25 while Devon Conway managed to score 27 as the Kiwis struggled to get going against Pakistans formidable bowling attack. Fast bowler Haris Rauf returned excellent figures of 422, while there was wicket apiece for Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez.Brief scores New Zealand 1348 in 20 overs Daryl Mitchell 27, Devon Conway 27 Haris Rauf 422.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:20 IST
NZ restricted to 134/8 by Pakistan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand were restricted to 134 for eight against Pakistan in their Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, none of New Zealand batters could make substantial scores at the comparatively smaller Sharjah Cricket Ground. Opener Daryl Mitchell made 27, skipper Kane Williamson contributed 25 while Devon Conway managed to score 27 as the Kiwis struggled to get going against Pakistan's formidable bowling attack. Fast bowler Haris Rauf returned excellent figures of 4/22, while there was wicket apiece for Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 134/8 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 27, Devon Conway 27; Haris Rauf 4/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021