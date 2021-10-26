T20 WC Scoreboard: Pak vs NZ

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and New Zealand here on Tuesday. New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill b Rauf 17 Daryl Mitchell c Zaman b Wasim 27 Kane Williamson run out 25 James Neesham c Zaman b Hafeez 1 Devon Conway c Azam b Rauf 27 Glenn Phillips c Hasan Ali b Rauf 13 Tim Seifert c Hafeez b Afridi 8 Mitchell Santner b Rauf 6 Ish Sodhi not out 2 Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-2) 8 Total: (For 8 wickets from 20 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/54 3/56 4/90 5/116 6/116 7/125 8/134 Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-1-21-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-24-1, Hasan Ali 3-0-26-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-22-4, Shadab Khan 3-0-19-0, Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-16-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

