Left Menu

Soccer-Wolfsburg appoint Kohfeldt as coach until 2023

VfL Wolfsburg named Florian Kohfeldt as their head coach on Tuesday, a day after they sacked Mark van Bommel L1N2RK0B5following an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:40 IST
Soccer-Wolfsburg appoint Kohfeldt as coach until 2023
  • Country:
  • Germany

VfL Wolfsburg named Florian Kohfeldt as their head coach on Tuesday, a day after they sacked Mark van Bommel L1N2RK0B5following an eight-game winless run in all competitions. The 39-year-old Kohfeldt, who coached Werder Bremen from 2017 until May this year when he was sacked L2N2N306G, signed a contract to 2023.

"We have held many talks in the past few hours and came up with a shortlist of possible candidates," said Wolves' sporting director Marcel Schaefer. "We are pleased that we have been able to reach an agreement with Florian Kohfeldt and are convinced he can identify with our approach and that we’ll return to winning ways together."

Wolfsburg, who last season qualified for the Champions League, have lost their last five matches in all competitions with one point from their five most recent Bundesliga matches. Under Van Bommel they drew two and lost one of their three Champions League group matches, sitting in last place. They lost 3-1 to Salzburg L1N2RG2E6 last week.

"I did not have to think twice about accepting this challenge," Kohfeldt said in a club statement. "It is an exciting challenge which I am really looking forward to." "There is a lot of quality and dynamism in this team and we are now going to work together to bring that back onto the pitch."

Wolfsburg are in ninth place in the Bundesliga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021