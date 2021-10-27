Australia PM says unvaccinated players at Australian Open must undergo quarantine

Left Menu

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said unvaccinated tennis players must undergo a mandatory two-week COVID-19 quarantine if they wish to travel to the country for the Australian Open tournament.

27-10-2021
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said unvaccinated tennis players must undergo a mandatory two-week COVID-19 quarantine if they wish to travel to the country for the Australian Open tournament. "Same rules apply to everyone whether you are a grand slam winner, prime minister, business traveller, a student or whoever," Morrison told Seven News on Wednesday.

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has declined to disclose his vaccination status and said last week he might not play at the tournament, "things being as they are". Melbourne, the country's second-largest city and host of the Australian Open, will allow quarantine-free entry to fully vaccinated international travellers from Nov. 1.

