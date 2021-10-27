Soccer-Early Giroud strike sends AC Milan top of Serie A

Left Menu

In an otherwise uneventful first half, Giroud, starting in place of another veteran Milan forward -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- tapped home his fourth Serie A goal of the season for what proved to be the winner in the 14th minute. Torino's Italy striker Andrea Belotti, making his first start for the club since August having recovered from injury, had the visitors' best chance to level in the second half but missed his kick with the goal at his mercy.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-10-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 02:25 IST
French striker Olivier Giroud's early strike earned AC Milan a narrow 1-0 win over Torino on Tuesday to send Stefano Pioli's side top of the Serie A standings. In an otherwise uneventful first half, Giroud, starting in place of another veteran Milan forward -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- tapped home his fourth Serie A goal of the season for what proved to be the winner in the 14th minute.

Torino's Italy striker Andrea Belotti, making his first start for the club since August having recovered from injury, had the visitors' best chance to level in the second half but missed his kick with the goal at his mercy. Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu preserved his side's lead late on with a fine save to deny Torino substitute Antonio Sanabria as the hosts opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table over Napoli, who host Bologna on Thursday.

Torino are 13th on 11 points.

