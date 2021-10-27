Left Menu

Doping-'Operation Hercules' finds Ukraine warned athletes of tests

The investigation code named 'Operation Hercules' and launched in 2019 uncovered evidence the NADC had given advance warning to athletes of tests going as far back as 2012. "Operation Hercules has raised serious questions about the integrity of NADC’s testing practices, and the competence of some staff," WADA Intelligence and Investigations Director Gunter Younger said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 03:32 IST
Doping-'Operation Hercules' finds Ukraine warned athletes of tests

Ukraine's National Anti-Doping Centre (NADC) had athletes make appointments for unannounced tests and warned others of when they would be tested, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent investigation released on Tuesday. The investigation code named 'Operation Hercules' and launched in 2019 uncovered evidence the NADC had given advance warning to athletes of tests going as far back as 2012.

"Operation Hercules has raised serious questions about the integrity of NADC’s testing practices, and the competence of some staff," WADA Intelligence and Investigations Director Gunter Younger said in a statement. "Moreover, the apparent longevity and brazenness of these practices suggests significant organizational failings within NADC.

"Operation Hercules has convincing and corroborated evidence that NADC was engaged in the practice of telephoning athletes or contacting them through their coaches to request their attendance at the NADC, the following day, for testing. "The evidence suggests that NADC would adopt this practice often before important international events and there were times when an entire discipline of the national team was present at the NADC awaiting testing.”

The report also said it found evidence that in 2021 the NADC reported at least six in-competition tests as out-of-competition samples. The samples were deliberately misreported for the purposes of meeting the minimum number of out-of-competition tests required from an athlete to compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

WADA said the samples in question were analysed and returned negative. The findings will be handed over to the Compliance Review Committee which will make recommendations to the WADA executive committee on whether the NADC should be ruled non-compliant.

If the NADC is found to be in violation of the WADA Code and non-compliant then Ukraine could risk being banned from competing at next year's Beijing Winter Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to conduct final 'risk-benefit assessment'

WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to con...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021