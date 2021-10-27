Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics official says pandemic is biggest challenge to Games

Zhang Jiandong, a senior official with the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, said on Wednesday that Beijing is prepared for the Games but that the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge they face.

Zhang was speaking at a news briefing held as the 100 day countdown to the Games begins in Beijing.

