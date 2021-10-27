Left Menu

Rugby-Wales centre Halaholo to miss All Blacks game after positive COVID-19 test

"The WRU has notified, and is working closely with, Public Health Wales on the matter." Wales are set to face the All Blacks in the first of their Autumn Internationals at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, followed by tests against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at the same venue next month.

Wales centre Willis Halaholo will miss Saturday's game against New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said. New Zealand-born Halaholo, who qualifies for Wales on residency grounds and made his test debut earlier this year, has been replaced by Scott Williams in the squad.

"Halaholo is now isolating, away from national squad camp, for 10 days," the WRU said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2021/10/williams-called-into-wales-squad. "The WRU has notified, and is working closely with, Public Health Wales on the matter."

Wales are set to face the All Blacks in the first of their Autumn Internationals at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, followed by tests against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at the same venue next month. Wales coach Wayne Pivac will name his starting line-up for the All Blacks game on Thursday.

