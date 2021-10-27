Soccer-Villa defender Cash granted Polish citizenship

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after the English-born 24-year-old was granted citizenship on Tuesday. Cash, who has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, qualifies for Polish citizenship through his mother and grandfather.

"This is a very important and proud day for me and my family. My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities," Cash wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CVflWgotkNc. Poland, second in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group behind England, face Andorra away on Nov. 12 before hosting Hungary three days later.

