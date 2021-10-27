Cricket-Former Pakistan bowler Akhtar quits punditry job on-air

Left Menu

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar quit his TV punditry job on-air on Tuesday following a heated exchange with the host of the show while analysing Pakistan's victory over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup. Discussing the match on PTV Sports' 'Game on Hai', Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 10:53 IST
Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go.

Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air." Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Viv Richards, said he could not continue.

"A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies," Akhtar said before storming off the set. "I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now." Akhtar later posted a video https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1453119214303072258 on Twitter, saying the "obnoxious" Niaz insulted him on live television.

"(It was) a very bad incident, very sad ... it shouldn't have happened."

