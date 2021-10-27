Left Menu

Baseball-Bittersweet victory for Braves in World Series opener after Morton injury

Atlanta got the result they wanted with a 6-2 win over Houston in Game One of the World Series on Tuesday but were left reeling from the loss of ace Charlie Morton, who suffered a fractured right fibula in the second inning.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 11:26 IST
Atlanta got the result they wanted with a 6-2 win over Houston in Game One of the World Series on Tuesday but were left reeling from the loss of ace Charlie Morton, who suffered a fractured right fibula in the second inning. Morton was injured after being hit on the leg by a comebacker from Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel but managed to throw 16 more pitches before taking himself out of the game.

The veteran right-hander finished up in the third after striking out Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve on a pitch where he landed awkwardly. The Braves said X-rays showed a fracture, putting an end to the 37-year-old's participation in the best-of-seven Series.

Reliever AJ Minter replaced Morton and earned the win for the visitors. "We knew it had to be pretty bad for him to come out," said Braves center fielder Adam Duvall, whose two-run homer in the third inning chased Astros starter, Framber Valdez, from the game.

"He gave it all he had. I want to get in there and talk to him and see how he's feeling and let him know we're all here for him." Duvall, a trade deadline acquisition, said the banged-up Braves had to tough it out.

"We've been through a lot this year, and I say that in the two-and-a-half months that I've been here," Duvall said. "But guys have got to step up. We need everybody at this point in the season. We know this is a grind. Nobody is probably 100%, but we need everybody."

Game Two is on Wednesday in Houston.

