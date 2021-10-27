Left Menu

UAE technically better team than Oman, we need to be realistic: Stimac

As the U23 boys gear up to take on UAE in their next match in the qualifiers for the AFC U23 Asian Cup, head coach Igor Stimac has emphasised the need for the boys to stay humble.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 12:15 IST
UAE technically better team than Oman, we need to be realistic: Stimac
India football coach Igor Stimac (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As the U23 boys gear up to take on UAE in their next match in the qualifiers for the AFC U23 Asian Cup, head coach Igor Stimac has emphasised the need for the boys to stay humble. "I have told them to stay humble, and dream big. From my experience, I asked them to forget the game against Oman, and concentrate on the following one. We achieved something nobody really expected us to. So I want our boys to enjoy their football, and play their hearts out," said Stimac in an official AIFF release.

India U-23 team defeated Oman 2-1 in their opening fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Rahim Ali (6') converted an early penalty, before Vikram Partap Singh (37') doubled the lead to earn a crucial victory on the night. Waleed Salim scored a consolation goal in added time but the three points headed India's way.

"We need to be realistic because UAE is technically a far better team than Oman. So let's not get overdosed after winning one game. Our boys played brilliant football against Oman, and that's all we are looking for in the next game," said Stimac. "I won't allow them to feel any sort of pressure. We came here to gain some experience, and to check where we stand against strong oppositions. Nothing more than that," he added.

Talking about UAE as an opposition, Stimac said: "They are a properly developed team. Their movements on the pitch and the passing are extremely impressive. So we need to be extra careful about not losing positions early. They lost their first match and that will keep them highly motivated, which means we need to be prepared for a bigger challenge. We need to be aware that keeping tight lines, and not dropping too deep will be crucial against UAE." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021