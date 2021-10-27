Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce eyes 2024 Paris Games; NBA roundup: Lakers, without LeBron, edge Spurs in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce eyes 2024 Paris Games

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she is still "on top of the game" at the age of 34 and after running the third-fastest 100 meters of all time in August the Jamaican sprinter is keeping her options open ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fraser-Pryce, the Beijing and London 100m champion, won gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m at the Tokyo Games, taking her collection to eight Olympic medals.

NBA roundup: Lakers, without LeBron, edge Spurs in OT

Anthony Davis racked up 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Russell Westbrook added 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the pair hit the final two baskets of the game to lift the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-121 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Playing without LeBron James, who was ruled out hours before the game due to right ankle soreness, the Lakers pulled out to a six-point lead in the extra period before San Antonio rallied to tie the game at 121.

NHL roundup: Jets score twice in final 80 seconds to stun Ducks

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in the final 80 seconds, both in a 19-second span, as the Winnipeg Jets pulled out a 4-3 victory over the host Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. The deciding goal, with 1:01 left, came off a shot from the top of the right circle. Ehlers had tied the game moments earlier after the Jets pulled goalie Connor Hellebuyck for an extra attacker.

Olympics-Lululemon on a mission as company kits out Canadian athletes

Lululemon (LULU.O) staged a splashy unveiling of the team kit Canadian Olympic athletes will wear at the Beijing Winter Games on Tuesday, while citing a mission statement that appears at odds with China's alleged treatment of minorities. Following Roots (ROOT.TO) and the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC.TO), Lululemon is the latest iconic Canadian brand to fit out the country's Olympic athletes but does so as human rights activists and consumer groups turn up the pressure on sponsors and governments to boycott the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games.

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas survives opener in Vienna

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece saved three set points in the first set to take down Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a first-round match Tuesday at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria. Tsitsipas withstood 10 aces from Dmitrov and saved all four break points he faced in the one-hour, 42-minute win. He next faces Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Tsitsipas earlier this year in straight sets at Wimbledon. Tiafoe reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

Baseball-Braves beat Astros 6-2 to win Game One of World Series

Atlanta scored five runs over the first three innings and pitcher AJ Minter was sharp in relief of the injured Charlie Morton as the Braves took Game One of the World Series 6-2 on Tuesday. The game could not have started any better for the visitors when leadoff hitter Jorge Soler smashed a home run over the left-field fence for a 1-0 Braves lead.

Beijing marks 100 days to Winter Olympics amid COVID, rights concerns

With 100 days until the start of the Winter Olympics, Beijing is promising a "simple and safe" 2022 Games - although preparations are anything but simple as China readies to host thousands of athletes and personnel as it battles COVID-19 flare-ups. Beijing will be the first city to stage both the Summer and Winter Games, but the 2022 event is shadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and calls from human rights groups for a boycott over China's treatment of Tibet, Uyghur Muslims and Hong Kong.

Tennis-No unvaccinated players at Australian Open, says Victoria state Premier

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said his government will not apply for travel permits to allow unvaccinated tennis players to compete at the Australian Open in the state after Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated they would be allowed into the country. Morrison said earlier on Wednesday that unvaccinated players would be free to compete at the Grand Slam after undergoing a two-week COVID-19 quarantine provided that Victoria, which hosts the tournament in Melbourne, applied for permits for them.

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo became the first active A-League player to come out as gay on Wednesday, saying he was done with feeling ashamed about his sexuality and the exhaustion of trying to live a "double-life". "I'm a footballer and I'm gay," the 21-year-old said on a video posted on Adelaide's social media.

Baseball-Bittersweet victory for Braves in World Series opener after Morton injury

Atlanta got the result they wanted with a 6-2 win over Houston in Game One of the World Series on Tuesday but were left reeling from the loss of ace Charlie Morton, who suffered a fractured right fibula in the second inning. Morton was injured after a being hit on the leg by a comebacker from Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel but managed to throw 16 more pitches before taking himself out of the game.

