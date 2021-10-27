Left Menu

Nice to start U-23 Asian Cup with a win, but we shouldn't get carried away, says goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh

After defeating Oman in the opening fixture of AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022, Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh has admitted that it was a 'nice feeling' to start the tournament with a win but cautioned the team to not get carried away with that.

ANI | Fujairah | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:31 IST
Nice to start U-23 Asian Cup with a win, but we shouldn't get carried away, says goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh
India U-23 football team (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

After defeating Oman in the opening fixture of AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022, Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh has admitted that it was a 'nice feeling' to start the tournament with a win but cautioned the team to not get carried away with that. India U-23 team defeated Oman 2-1 in their opening fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday.

"Our back four were in solid form. They were strong, winning tackles, winning aerial balls. They made my job easier. But we conceded in the last five minutes, and we need to bring in the extra concentration as the game progresses. It's a big lesson we learned from the last game," said Dheeraj in an official AIFF release. "It's a nice feeling to start our campaign with a win. But we shouldn't get carried away. We will make sure we stay humble and control our emotions as we prepare for the next one. And we know it's going to be a very tough one against UAE," he added.

Talking about the team's bonding, Dheeraj said, "We are getting together after four years. 70-80 per cent of the players in this batch are from the U17 World Cup squad. We grew up together living in the same dormitory, and hotel. So we have a good understanding, and know each other personally." Following the win, India joins the Kyrgyz Republic at the top of Group E with equal points and an identical goal difference. India is scheduled to face hosts UAE at the same venue on Wednesday in their next fixture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021