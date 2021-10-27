Left Menu

Soccer-We're not fit enough to compete with the best, says South Korea women's coach

South Korea women's coach Colin Bell said his players were not fit enough to compete with the world's best after they were thrashed 6-0 by the United States as part of their preparations for January's Asian Cup. The heavy defeat came four days after the Koreans had held the United States to a 0-0 draw, breaking the Americans' run of 22 straight home wins, and Bell highlighted the need for more squad depth. "We are not fit enough for absolutely world class.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:55 IST
Soccer-We're not fit enough to compete with the best, says South Korea women's coach

South Korea women's coach Colin Bell said his players were not fit enough to compete with the world's best after they were thrashed 6-0 by the United States as part of their preparations for January's Asian Cup. The heavy defeat came four days after the Koreans had held the United States to a 0-0 draw, breaking the Americans' run of 22 straight home wins, and Bell highlighted the need for more squad depth.

"We are not fit enough for absolutely world class. The Americans are world class in every department," said Englishman Bell. "Within our squad, we have different levels of fitness and experience. It's not as though I can make seven changes from one game to the next.

"That's not possible at the moment but that's the standard we need to reach." The Koreans conceded four goals with 20 minutes left on the clock, with three of those coming in the last five minutes plus stoppage time.

"In the later stage when the concentration level has gone, the fitness level has dropped and fatigue has set in, then it's very, very difficult to stop (opponents)," he said. The Women's Asian Cup will be played in India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 with the Koreans looking to win the title for the first time. The draw for the finals will be held on Thursday.

"When we're fit, the tactical knowledge that players have and their ability on the ball, that's not the problem," Bell said. "The most important thing is when you compete in that higher level, you need consistency. To be able to perform at the levels you can, that's only possible with an extreme fitness level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021