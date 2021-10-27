Left Menu

French Open: Kidambi Srikanth loses to World no 1 Kento Momota

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out in the first round match of the ongoing French Open on Wednesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-10-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:50 IST
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out in the first round match of the ongoing French Open on Wednesday. Srikanth gave his absolute best before going down fighting to World No 1 Kento Momota 18-21, 22-20, 19-21 in French Open. It is the 11th consecutive defeat for Srikanth against Momota.

Earlier in the day, mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their match against Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow 21-19, 21-15, here at Court 1. Later in the tournament, Indian shuttler Prannoy HS will be facing Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles match, while in the mix doubles game, Attri Manu and Reddy B Sumeeth will be facing the South Korean pair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

