Soccer-West Ham get green light for London Stadium expansion

West Ham United have been granted planning permission to increase the capacity of the London Stadium by 2,500 seats, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

West Ham United have been granted planning permission to increase the capacity of the London Stadium by 2,500 seats, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday. The stadium can currently hold 60,000 people and the expansion will make it the second-largest ground by capacity in the Premier League, only behind Manchester United's Old Trafford.

"The application to increase the matchday capacity will give an even greater number of our fans the opportunity to watch our exciting team in action in person," said West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady. "Since the regular return of supporters this year, we have seen a terrific response with every Premier League fixture so far this season sold out."

West Ham moved to the London Stadium -- which was constructed specifically for the 2012 Olympics -- from Upton Park in 2016. The club added that the long-term plan was to increase the capacity to 67,000 in the next few years. West Ham, who are fourth in the league table with 17 points from nine games, host Manchester City in the League Cup later on Wednesday.

