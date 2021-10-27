Bangladesh post 124 for 9 against England
Electing to bat, Bangladesh scored 124 for 9 in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against England here on Wednesday.
Bangladesh batters struggled to get going with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 29 while captain Mahmudullah contributed 19.
For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers with 3/27, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone grabbed two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 124 for 9 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 29; Tymal Mills 3/27).
