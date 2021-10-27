England restrict Bangladesh to below-par 124/9

England bowlers capitalized on a fine start given by off-spinner Moeen Ali to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 124 for 9 in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh was sloppy and failed to apply themselves as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Moeen took two wickets in two balls inside the powerplay en route to another fine outing (2/18 from 3 overs) with the ball.

Pacer Chris Woakes was also on the job inside the powerplay as he dismissed star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, reducing Bangladesh to 27/3 in the first six overs.

On a day leg-spinner, Adil Rashid -- fresh from his match-winning figures of 4/2 against the West Indies -- returned wicketless and was their most expensive bowler, utility spinner Liam Livingstone did the job in the middle overs by taking 2/15.

Pacer Tymal Mills later wreaked havoc at the death with figures of 3/27 as Bangladesh could never recover.

Livingstone, who is capable of bowling both leg and off-spin, grabbed the crucial wickets of Bangladesh top-scorer Mushfiqur Rahim (29) and skipper Mahmudullah (19).

Livingstone trapped Rahim with the successful use of DRS.

It particularly hurt Bangladesh in the middle overs as Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah were looking to rebuild their innings with a 37-run partnership from 32 balls.

But Livingstone had Rahim plumb in front of the wicket with his leg-spin to break the partnership.

Afif Hossain departed after a comical run out for the addition of 10 runs to leave Bangladesh tottering at 83/6 with five overs to go.

Earlier, Liton Das, who looked ultra-aggressive by smashing Moeen for two boundaries, took a top edge in the England off-spinners second over.

Moeen then grabbed a second with Mohammad Naim falling tamely with a mis-hit to once again take two wickets inside the powerplay.

Woakes claimed the prized scalp of Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Adil Rashid taking a brilliant catch running backward.

