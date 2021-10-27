T20 WC Scoreboard: Eng vs Bangla

Scoreboard of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and England here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Innings: Liton Das c Livingstone b Ali 9 Mohammad Naim c Woakes b Ali 5 Shakib Al Hasan c Rashid b Woakes 4 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Livingstone 29 Mahmudullah c Woakes b Livingstone 19 Afif Hossain run out 5 Nurul Hasan c Buttler b Mills 16 Mahedi Hasan c Woakes b Mills 11 Nasum Ahmed not out 19 Mustafizur Rahman b Mills 0 Extras: (B-1 LB-1 W-5) 7 Total: (For 9 wickets from 20 overs) 124 Fall of wickets: 1/14 2/14 3/26 4/63 5/73 6/83 7/98 8/124 9/124 Bowling: Moeen Ali 3-0-18-2, Chris Woakes 4-0-12-1, Adil Rashid 4-0-35-0, Chris Jordan 2-0-15-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-27-3, Liam Livingstone 3-0-15-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)