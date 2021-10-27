Neeraj, Ravi and Mithali to get Khel Ratna; Nair, Ouseph, highlight Dronacharya list

Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya and Lovlina Borgohain are set to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Sources in the known of ANI revealed that Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award will be awarded to Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PR Sreejesh, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, Mithali Raj, and Sunil Chhetri.

Apart from this, 35 players will be awarded the Arjuna Award. Among them are Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Singhraj Adhana, Bhavina Patel, Harvinder Singh, and Sharad Kumar. All men's Hockey India team who has won the historic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been awarded Arjun Award with the exceptions of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh.

Arjuna Award winners from the hockey team are: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Mandeep Singh. Dronacharya Award has been awarded to Radhakrishna Nair, TP Ouseph, Sandeep Sangwan among others. (ANI)

