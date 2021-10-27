Left Menu

England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:44 IST
England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Chasing 125 for a win, England reached the target with 5.5 overs to spare with Jason Roy top-scoring with a 38-ball 61.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed took a wicket apiece. Earlier, Bangladesh batters struggled to get going with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 29 while captain Mahmudullah contributed 19.

For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers with 3/27, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone grabbed two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 124 for 9 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 29; Tymal Mills 3/27). England: 126 for 2 in 14.1 overs (Jason Roy 61; Shoriful Islam 1/26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

