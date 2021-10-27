England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
Chasing 125 for a win, England reached the target with 5.5 overs to spare with Jason Roy top-scoring with a 38-ball 61.
For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed took a wicket apiece. Earlier, Bangladesh batters struggled to get going with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 29 while captain Mahmudullah contributed 19.
For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of bowlers with 3/27, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone grabbed two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 124 for 9 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 29; Tymal Mills 3/27). England: 126 for 2 in 14.1 overs (Jason Roy 61; Shoriful Islam 1/26).
