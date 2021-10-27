Left Menu

T20 WC: Ravi Shastri leads the way as Team India hit training ground

Having taken a break after the loss to Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, Virat Kohli and boys returned to the training ground on Wednesday. And it was impressive to see head coach Ravi Shastri lead the way.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:49 IST
T20 WC: Ravi Shastri leads the way as Team India hit training ground
Ravi Shastri (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

By By Baidurjo Bhose Having taken a break after the loss to Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, Virat Kohli and boys returned to the training ground on Wednesday. And it was impressive to see head coach Ravi Shastri lead the way.

While there is no doubt the loss against arch-rivals Pakistan was a blow to the campaign for the Men in Blue, the players looked in fine spirit as they walked into the change room. A couple of players were even seen smiling and joking as they walked in at the ICC Academy. Having missed the training session on the eve of the game against Pakistan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was back on the training ground. With the scan report of his shoulder looking fine, he will now look to prepare for the must-win game against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, some of the Pakistan players also walked in at the same time to train in the adjacent ground. The Pakistan outfit obviously wore a happy mood as they beat New Zealand on Tuesday to make it two wins in two games for Babar Azam's boys. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021