Advani looks to continue winning streak during World C'ships next year

Ace cueist and multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, who has remained unbeaten in 41 matches since March last year, is keen to continue his winning streak when he takes part in the World Snooker Championships, which will be held in Doha next year.

The 36-year-old Pune-born Advani and another ace cueist Aditya Mehta have qualified for the World Snooker Championships.

“It is always an honour to represent India. I love competing and I love playing for my country and always trying to keep India on top of the world in cue sports,'' Pankaj told PTI in an interview here on Wednesday.

''The World Championships (has been) postponed a bit this time, it is not going to be happening in this calendar year, but early next year – the IBSF World Snooker. We got the update recently, just a day ago (and) that is likely to take place in January,” He said it was always nice to get into a tournament as India's number one.

“Now that the qualifiers are over and I would maintain a clean slate by winning 12 out of 12 matches, I am happy to remain unbeaten in 12 matches. So, it is always nice to go into a tournament as India number one and still carry forward that winning momentum.

“Just a month ago, we had the Asian Snooker and IBSF World Cup and I won both the Asian Snooker and World Cup back-to-back, so it is an incredible feeling that since March 2020 to remain unbeaten in 41 matches.

''That is a winning streak I really hope to continue. I love for it to continue, at some stage I know it is going to end but I would just love it to continue for now and enjoy the winning momentum and winning streak,” added Advani, who was recently crowned as the Asian snooker champion. In March, Advani won the National Invitation tournament in Bengaluru and from there, he straight away played two international tournaments. He has remained unbeaten.

Terming cue sports a skill-based and competitive game, which involves a lot of fitness, Pankaj wants to see his sport become more popular.

“I would love to see the game become more popular, more relatable. I know there is work to be done in that department, especially from the federations, the state governments, the authorities, the Sports Authority of India.

''I would love to inspire future generations of cueists to take up the sport because I think one can make a career out of it,” he added. Advani, who is a 24-time world champion, also spoke about his “healthy rivalry” with Aditya Mehta.

“I wouldn’t have been the snooker player I am, if it wasn’t for him. And I am sure, he would also agree somewhere down the line that it was Pankaj who pushed me to raise my level of the game.

“So that is what we do to each other, we push each other to become better players and that is a great situation to have,” he signed off.

