T20 WC: Rajasthan teacher, who celebrated Pak victory against India, arrested

India lost its first match of the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, by 10 wickets on Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:59 IST
A private school teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur was on Wednesday arrested, a day after she was sacked by the school management for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Police had registered a case against her on Tuesday.

Nafeesa Attari, a teacher at Neerja Modi School Udaipur, had posted a picture of Pakistani players with the caption, ''Jeeeet gayeeee, We wonnn,'' after India's loss to Pakistan.

After screenshots of her WhatsApp status went viral on social media, the school management had on Tuesday terminated her from the job.

''The teacher was arrested today morning,'' Amba Mata Station House Officer Narpat Singh said.

He said Attari has been arrested under IPC Section 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration).

Earlier, apologising for her WhatsApp post, Attari had released a video statement saying she did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

''Someone messaged me asking whether I supported Pakistan. As the message contained emojis and it was a fun environment, I replied, 'Yes'. However, that doesn't mean that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian and I love my country. I love India as much as everyone else does,'' Attari said in her video message.

''As soon as I realised that I have made a mistake, I deleted the post. I am sorry if I have hurt anybody's sentiments,'' she said.

India lost its first match of the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, by 10 wickets on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

