Cycling-Britain to bid for 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget confirmed that funds would be allocated for a Tour de France bid as part of a move to host more world class sporting events to the UK.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:16 IST
Cycling-Britain to bid for 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
The Tour de France could return to Britain in 2026 after the government confirmed on Wednesday it would help fund a bid to host the Grand Depart for the world's most-celebrated bike race. Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget confirmed that funds would be allocated for a Tour de France bid as part of a move to host more world class sporting events to the UK.

The Tour de France last visited Britain in 2014 with the opening two stages in Yorkshire and a third stage from London to Cambridge attracting huge crowds. According to British Cycling, research on the 2014 Grand Depart showed that the event generated approximately 130 million pounds ($178.50 million) for the local economies.

London also hosted the Grand Depart in 2007 and the race visited Britain in 1974 and in 1994. British riders have enjoyed unprecedented success in the Tour in the past decade with Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas all claiming overall victory.

It has become increasingly common for the Tour de France to start outside France with next year's edition starting in Denmark while the 2023 race will begin in Bilbao. ($1 = 0.7283 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

